Huddersfield Town left back Chris Lowe doesn't believe the fixture planners are giving the players enough rest over a hectic Christmas period.



Town have played two out of their four games across a week, with a draw against Southampton and Stoke City already completed, they have Burnley and then Leicester City coming up on New Year’s Day.

The full-back thinks the schedule should be altered to give players time to rest and said: "To only have two days’ rest in between two very important Premier League games is simply not enough.

"You can't expect to have a proper Premier League game on Monday because of this, of course we will try our best but I don't think fans can expect the highest quality of game simply because we haven't had proper recovery time.



"They will be very tough, Burnley have drawn with Manchester United that shows you how good a team they are, then Leicester are on a good run so to go there will be a challenge.



"It is difficult on the legs because whilst I have now got used to the Saturday/Tuesday scenario of British football, to have a game on the Monday too is a bit strange."

Lowe was disappointed that Town weren't able to gain all three points on Boxing Day against Stoke City, but does admit that it is another point towards safety.



On the 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium, Lowe said: "I thought we played well, we scored a great goal and we should have had more. In the end though it was probably a fair result.



"I think we played some good stuff in the final third, but we just couldn't get that second goal with our shots not being good enough. We have to accept that we won't score that many goals in the Premier League so our finishing must be a lot better.



"We are disappointed because we know we could have won it, it's another point on the board to help us stay up so we can't really complain that much.



"We have to pick up as many points as possible and try to get points wherever we can get them so a draw isn't the worst thing in the world. Every point we get means that we can move closer to our points total target."