Chris Lowe believes Huddersfield Town have signed some “really, really good” players for their Premier League squad.
The 28-year-old left back, who has just signed an extended contract to 2020 , has been impressed with David Wagner’s new faces so far in pre-season training.
And as Town prepare to take on SV Sandhausen in what Lowe says will be a really tough test, he has outlined the benefit of competition for places in every area of the team.
“I had competition last season from Tareiq (Holmes-Dennis),” said Lowe, when reflecting on the signing of Scott Malone from Fulham in a £3.5m deal.
“To be honest, it’s always good to have competition for one position.
“I think we have signed some really, really good players and everyone will fight for a starting shirt at Crystal Palace (on opening day, August 12).
“It will help every player (to have to fight) to bring every last bit out of their body and it’s a good thing that we have such a strong squad.”
Lowe – a penalty-taking hero in the play-off final victory over Reading FC at Wembley – believes he is a far better player now than when he arrived from Kaiserslautern, even though he was a league winner in Germany.
“It was hard for me in the first few weeks and months to play English football, but I think I have had good development through the whole season and I am a better player,” he said.
“It was a very, very good feeling for me to sign a new deal, and I am very proud to get the possibility to sign a new contract.
“I am very happy and looking forward to the Premier League season and, hopefully, a few more Premier League seasons!”
Lowe explained why he feels the Sandhausen trip (Town kick off at 5pm our time) is a good one ahead of the training camp in Austria.
“It is good to play teams from different countries and this will be very tough,” he said.
“Sandhausen are only a week and a half away from their season, so they will be fit and it will be very hard for us to break them down – but we will try our best.
“Our fitness is still the most important thing so, while I hope we get a good result, I hope we come through without any injuries.
“It is a good trip for bonding and also another step ahead of what will be a tough Premier League season.”