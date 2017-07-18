Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Lowe believes Huddersfield Town have signed some “really, really good” players for their Premier League squad.

The 28-year-old left back, who has just signed an extended contract to 2020 , has been impressed with David Wagner’s new faces so far in pre-season training.

And as Town prepare to take on SV Sandhausen in what Lowe says will be a really tough test, he has outlined the benefit of competition for places in every area of the team.

“I had competition last season from Tareiq (Holmes-Dennis),” said Lowe, when reflecting on the signing of Scott Malone from Fulham in a £3.5m deal.

“To be honest, it’s always good to have competition for one position.

“I think we have signed some really, really good players and everyone will fight for a starting shirt at Crystal Palace (on opening day, August 12).

“It will help every player (to have to fight) to bring every last bit out of their body and it’s a good thing that we have such a strong squad.”

Lowe – a penalty-taking hero in the play-off final victory over Reading FC at Wembley – believes he is a far better player now than when he arrived from Kaiserslautern, even though he was a league winner in Germany.

“It was hard for me in the first few weeks and months to play English football, but I think I have had good development through the whole season and I am a better player,” he said.

“It was a very, very good feeling for me to sign a new deal, and I am very proud to get the possibility to sign a new contract.

“I am very happy and looking forward to the Premier League season and, hopefully, a few more Premier League seasons!”

Lowe explained why he feels the Sandhausen trip (Town kick off at 5pm our time) is a good one ahead of the training camp in Austria.

“It is good to play teams from different countries and this will be very tough,” he said.

“Sandhausen are only a week and a half away from their season, so they will be fit and it will be very hard for us to break them down – but we will try our best.

“Our fitness is still the most important thing so, while I hope we get a good result, I hope we come through without any injuries.

“It is a good trip for bonding and also another step ahead of what will be a tough Premier League season.”