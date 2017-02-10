Huddersfield Town left-back Chris Lowe is backing on-loan Chelsea winger Izzy Brown to go on to play in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old joined Town in January after having an initial loan spell at Rotherham cut short and has quickly made himself a regular fixture in David Wagner's side.

Brown has netted three goals in six appearances for the Terriers and has lost just one match while wearing the blue and white stripes - the away match against Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward has become a fan-favourite at the John Smith's Stadium and has also received praise from his team-mates.

Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United, 05.02.17: Town's Izzy Brown celebrates scoring his side's opening goal.
German defender Lowe spoke about highly of the loanee in the pre-QPR press conference.

He said: "Izzy is a unbelievable player.

"If he keeps his work-rate and works hard he will play Premier League for sure."

The full-back - who signed from Bundesliga II side Kaiserslautern in the summer - went on to talk about new striker Collin Quaner.

The 6'3" German joined Town from Union Berlin in January and scored on debut to help Town to a 4-0 win at Rochdale in the FA Cup.

On the forward, Lowe said: "Collin is the player I think we needed. He is a target man.

"It's good to have him - especially if he are behind so we can bring him on the pitch and have a real striker up front and not a centre-back like in the past.

"So I think for both players it id good to have them here and they will help us to the end of the season."

