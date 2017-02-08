Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Lowe says Huddersfield Town’s next two matches at QPR and Rotherham United will be just as tough as the meetings with Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United.

David Wagner’s side head to London on Saturday fourth in the Championship after beating then-leaders Brighton 3-1 last Thursday and leapfrogging Leeds by defeating them 2-1 on Sunday.

QPR are 19th, six points above the drop zone, and Rotherham, Town’s hosts next Tuesday, rock-bottom, 15 points from safety.

Both Ian Holloway’s QPR and Paul Warne’s Rotherham are without a win in four.

But German left-back Lowe warned: “We need to play with exactly the same intensity.

“We have had two massive results in a row, but we have to keep it going by playing well on Saturday in what is another difficult game.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Mel Booth and Rory Benson react to FA charging David Wagner Share this video Watch Next

Town have picked up six wins from 14 league games on the road this season.

And Lowe, 27, added: “We don’t have any problems going away, but sometimes we didn’t gain the points we deserved.

“The key is to take exactly the same approach as we did against Leeds.”

Town are six points behind the automatic promotion berths currently occupied by Newcastle United and Brighton.

Former Kaiserslautern player Lowe continued: “Those two teams are full of quality and are really good, but we will try everything we can to win games and catch them.

“We saw in the last two games that we can beat anyone in this league and that is something that we know we can do going forward.”

On the derby win over Leeds, he said: “The feeling was unbelievable, to get the winner so late (Michael Hefele netted in the last minute) made it just a perfect day.

“It was special. I thought we played better than Leeds and we had numerous opportunities to score more.”