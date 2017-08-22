Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Lowe has urged Huddersfield Town's players to keep their feet on the ground despite a perfect six-point start to life in the Premier League.

Town have won both matches so far without conceding a goal and Lowe said: "I think it's a fantastic start, to get two wins from the first two games is brilliant.

“Not just to win games but to get the points on the board but also to get two clean sheets too.

"However this is just the start of a long season, we'll need more than just six points to stay up.

"Obviously we'll do all we can in games to get the points we need to avoid relegation and hopefully we can do that as quickly as possible."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The 28 year old was not only pleased with his own performance against Newcastle United but also the team display.

He continued: "It was a hard game, a tough game against Newcastle, but we expected that. It's hard to break them down and score goals against them, we scored a terrific goal and got a clean sheet to get the three points.

"Like always I just try my best, and try to help the guys out as much as possible. I like to push forward and make the opponent feel as uncomfortable as possible and I think I did that well."

Town next face Rotherham United at home on Wednesday evening in the Carabao Cup second round, and Lowe says it won't be an easy tie against the League One side.

"I don't expect an easy game on Wednesday if I'm honest. It's always difficult in the cup and maybe these games are harder than normal league matches. It will be a difficult game but hopefully we'll get through to the next round."