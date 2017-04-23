Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lesson's will be learnt from Huddersfield Town's heavy SkyBet Championship defeat at home to Fulham FC, says full-back Chris Lowe.

The despondent defender reflected on the encounter which got off to a perfect start for David Wagner's men as the side raced into a fourth minute lead.

Lowe was awarded a penalty which he duly converted to send the John Smith's Stadium into raptures after a bright opening exchange which Town dominated.

But four goals in 30 first-half minutes, a combination of individual mistakes and exemplary offensive play, saw the Cottagers overturn the deficit in emphatic fashion and wrap-up the 4-1 result before the interval.

And although the heavy defeat hurt Town's players, Lowe insists the error-strewn display will be rectified as the side continue their quest for a top six finish.

“We have to accept the result and move on and try our best on Tuesday (against Wolverhampton Wanderers),” said Chris Lowe.

“The defeat hurts, it's really painful - we know we can't make these same mistakes in a Play-Off Semi-Final or Final against really good teams.

“We started the game very well, I scored and it was great to be in front early in the game.

“But we lost a bit of our focus and concentration and gave the goals away far too easily.

“We have to defend better altogether and play better to first secure our Play-Off spot and then take it from there.”