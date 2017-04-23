Lesson's will be learnt from Huddersfield Town's heavy SkyBet Championship defeat at home to Fulham FC, says full-back Chris Lowe.
The despondent defender reflected on the encounter which got off to a perfect start for David Wagner's men as the side raced into a fourth minute lead.
Lowe was awarded a penalty which he duly converted to send the John Smith's Stadium into raptures after a bright opening exchange which Town dominated.
But four goals in 30 first-half minutes, a combination of individual mistakes and exemplary offensive play, saw the Cottagers overturn the deficit in emphatic fashion and wrap-up the 4-1 result before the interval.
And although the heavy defeat hurt Town's players, Lowe insists the error-strewn display will be rectified as the side continue their quest for a top six finish.
“We have to accept the result and move on and try our best on Tuesday (against Wolverhampton Wanderers),” said Chris Lowe.
“The defeat hurts, it's really painful - we know we can't make these same mistakes in a Play-Off Semi-Final or Final against really good teams.
“We started the game very well, I scored and it was great to be in front early in the game.
“But we lost a bit of our focus and concentration and gave the goals away far too easily.
“We have to defend better altogether and play better to first secure our Play-Off spot and then take it from there.”