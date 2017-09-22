The video will start in 8 Cancel

Scott Malone could be moving closer to making his first Premier League start for Huddersfield Town this Saturday against Burnley (kick-off 3pm).

So far this campaign the 26-year-old has been limited to outings in the Carabao Cup and a substitute appearance in the away defeat at West Ham United after sealing a £3.5m move from SkyBet Championship side Fulham this summer.

However, Town boss David Wagner told the press ahead of trip to Turf Moor this weekend that the left-back is in the reckoning to start in place of current incumbent Chris Lowe.

“Scott Malone is certainly challenging him (Chris Lowe),” admitted David Wagner.

“On Tuesday ( against Crystal Palace ) his first-half wasn't very good but the second-half was much better without a real end product.”

Yet Wagner was also at pains to defend Lowe's recent performance with the German's last outing against Leicester City resulting in conceding a penalty which led to the resultant equaliser for the Foxes.

“I agree Chris Lowe has maybe made two or three wrong choices at Leicester City but it was a clear step forward from him after West Ham United ,” Wagner continued

“But, like everyone else, he is still adapting to the Premier League and I think the other games he played have been very strong for him.”