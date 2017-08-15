Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Chris Lowe is keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite the Terriers' dominant opening weekend victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The former Kaiserslautern captain kept a clean sheet against the Eagles, with an own goal and a Steve Mounie brace sealing a 3-0 victory for David Wagner's men.

And although Lowe was happy with the result and performance, he knows there's a long way to go in the Premier League season.

"We are happy with the result, but we know that it was just one game from 38," he said.

"We have 37 games to go and we will need more than three points to stay in the league.

"We can be happy for the next few days, but then we have to be focused on the next game against Newcastle at home."

He added: "Like last season, we have no limits.

"We want to try our best every game and we will see what happens over the season.

"That was a good start and I think everybody will be happy now for the next few days."

Lowe's answer optimises the drive and focus the head coach has instilled in the Town side - something which helped the Terriers secure a famous promotion to the Premier League last season.

And the single-minded approach to each game helped Town claim a Premier League victory at the first time of asking at Selhurst Park last weekend.

On the win, Lowe said: "I think it is a big statement.

"We played very well and we deserved the win.

"We are happy we got the three points."

He added: "It wasn't easy, to be honest.

"It was a tough game, but we scored in the right moments and Jonas [Lossl] saved two or three good chances from Crystal Palace.

"In one or two situations we had a bit of luck, but I think you need that in the Premier League in every game.

"We had that and we are very happy that we got the result."

The 28-year-old defender put in a strong performance at the back on Saturday, and was instrumental in the build up to Town's second goal.

Lowe worked the ball on to his right foot before finding Aaron Mooy on the left side of the box.

The Aussie steadied himself before delivering a perfect ball into the box, which club-record signing Mounie buried with a bullet header.

And having the 22-year-old Benin international in the box gives Town another option, according to Lowe.

"He is an outstanding player - we have seen this over the whole pre-season," he said.

"He has everything you need as a striker - he is an unbelievable header [of the ball] and he is a good finisher so I think we can expect some more goals from him over the season."

He added: "If you have such a player in the box, maybe it is a bit easier because you know if you cross the ball you have someone in the box who can score really good headers.

"It's maybe a bit easier than last season because he is a different player, but I think that is something that we missed over the last season - a target man.

"He is a target man and we are happy that he is here."