Chris Lowe believes Huddersfield Town is the place to be for on-loan Chelsea FC duo Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown after the club sealed promotion to the Premier League.

A dramatic 4-3 SkyBet Championship Play-Off final penalty win over Reading FC at Wembley saw the club return to the top flight for the first time since 1972.

Fundamental to the success has been the astute loan deals boss David Wagner has made – bringing in both Brown and Palmer from Stamford Bridge, Manchester City’s Aaron Mooy and Danny Ward of Liverpool.

And the 28-year-old German believes staying at Town for their inaugural Premier League season can only be a good thing for these players – particularly for the development of the Chelsea duo.

“I think it is particularly important for the young players to be playing games regularly,” Chris Lowe said.

“It might be hard at somewhere like Chelsea but if we are playing in the Premier League then they have to think about it.

“Playing every week will help them and I hope that they all stay.”

Lowe went on to describe Town’s promotion to the top flight as ‘a crazy, unbelievable achievement’ before liking it to his time spent at Borussia Dortmund.

While there, the full-back won both the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal Cup during the 2011-12 campaign and believes Wagner’s side have the same key ingredient of a strong team ethic as that side.

“To be such a strong team and stick together throughout the whole season – I’ve been involved in such a dressing room before when I was at Borussia Dortmund.

“We won the league and the cup and it is a similar feeling here.

“The Premier League is a very difficult league to play in so it’s hard to say how far we can go – we just have to play and see what we can achieve.

“Nobody expected us to be playing Liverpool away, Manchester United away, that is an unbelievable thing to be able to say.”

Similar to the semi-final second-leg penalty shoot-out away at Sheffield Wednesday, Lowe was the first man to step-up to take a Town penalty at Wembley, dispatching it with aplomb in front of the Blue and White faithful.

And the defender is in no doubt shooting towards the partisan Town end helped see the side over the line against the Royals.

“With penalty shoot-outs you always need luck – we had it and I’m just happy,” smiled Lowe.

“You always have pressure but you have to handle it – it’s not easy but I’m just happy I scored because anyone can miss a penalty.

“I think it was very good for us that we shot in front of our own supporters – it’s always difficult against the opposition supporters, so it helped a lot”