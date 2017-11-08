Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Powell believes former side Huddersfield Town have what it takes to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

The 48-year-old spent just over a year at the club before being sacked in November 2015 to make way for current head coach David Wagner.

The German head coach has since transformed the Terriers from perennial SkyBet Championship strugglers to a top-flight side currently lying in the top half of the table.

And Powell believes they have enough quality to survive their inaugural Premier League season with plenty more sides looking weaker at this current stage of the campaign.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"I do think they will stay up," Chris Powell told TalkSport. "Not just because they're 10th now. I just feel there are definitely three worse teams.

"I think they will finish above 17th. Where I couldn't tell you because it chops and changes.

"But I do feel, unless all the teams who are struggling bring in players who can help them really up their game, and I don't see that happening, they will be fine."

"It's been an incredible journey and I'm sure many people, including David and (chairman) Dean (Hoyle), can't get their heads round exactly what's happened.

"But Dean made a change with regards to the focus of the club when he brought David in. That's the big thing.

"A lot of things have changed off the field. The club needed it. They deserved it and Dean and David have gone on. It's worked for them.

"It works at some clubs and it doesn't at a lot of others, but it's great to see it's happened for them.

"It's a club I know well. I had a great time, good people, good area and now they're getting their just reward."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

After leaving the John Smith's Stadium, Powell was assistant manager at Derby County under Steve McClaren and has also had two caretaker spells – one with the Rams and another at Leicester City.

Currently working as a pundit after leaving Pride Park, Powell also believes Town's fans will also play a major part in the continued success of the club.

"People may think it's a cliché, but it really isn't," Powell added. "If you have that and a really positive, supportive chairman, well the results are there for everyone to see.

"The fans want to see top Premier League teams come to the John Smith's and they want to see them leave empty-handed.

"That's happened already on one occasion this season and I wouldn't be surprised if it happens again."