Former Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell believes the Terriers "lose focus" when taking on the bottom sides.

David Wagner's men have been beaten by Bristol City, Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest in their last four matches, leaving their bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League in tatters.

And the ex-Town boss believes the Terriers will still earn a play-off spot - but must learn to turn on against the lowlier sides in the league.

On Football on 5 this week, Powell said: "It's quite strange really.

"Maybe they lose a bit of focus when they play against sides lower down.

"We saw them beat Norwich comprehensively in the week, but they just seemed to have lost their focus against Burton and again against Nottingham Forest... and the damaging defeat against Bristol City.

"I think they'll be okay for the play-offs - I think the top two are just away from them.

"But I'm sure they'd like to pick up a bit more momentum before the end of the season to carry into the play-offs."

Powell went on to talk about the importance of taking momentum into the play-offs.

He said: "It's huge because the magnitude of those games and the prize at the end of it is so big that you want your team to perform.

"Of course it boils down to three games - initially two and if you win that then of course you get the final.

"But you've had 46 really hard-fought games over the course of the season, but it is ultimately about what you do in those games.

"And you just want your team to perform, handle the whole day and then go through hopefully the final and into the Premier League."