Former Huddersfield Town boss Chris Powell set for John Smith's return with Derby County

Derby coach Chris Powell looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City.

Chris Powell returns to the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow – almost a year after he was sacked as Huddersfield Town manager.

The 47-year-old will be in the Derby County dug-out alongside new boss Steve McClaren.

Former Rams player Powell returned in the close-season as right-hand man to Nigel Pearson and took four points from two matches as caretaker manager following Pearson’s suspension.

Derby subsequently parted company with Pearson, paving the way for the return of McClaren for a second spell at the helm.

It’s the former England manager’s fourth stint with the East Midlands club.

He was a player from 1985-88, assistant manager between 1995-99, during which time Powell played for the club, and boss for the first time from 2013-15.

McClaren was keen to keep former Charlton Athletic player and manager Powell on board.

“For me, it was vitally important that Chris remained on the staff,” said McClaren of the man who had 14 months as Town manager.

“When I was assistant to Jim Smith in the 1990s, Chris was part of the squad and a key player for us.

“He had a fine playing career, being capped by England as well as enjoying many years in the Premier League.

“So to have someone as talented as him as my assistant is really important.”

McClaren’s win percentage (54) in his first spell is the second highest of any full-time manager in Derby’s history after Ted Magner’s 81 - who also had a spell as manager of Town.

Powell’s win percentage in his 58 matches in charge of Town was 26.

The Derby squad includes midfielder Jacob Butterfield, a £5m buy from Town in September 2015.

And Rams captain and centre-back Richard Keogh had a loan spell at Town in 2007, when he was with Bristol City.