Chris Schindler and Mark Hudson giving us good defensive feel says Huddersfield boss David Wagner

Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler has made an outstanding impact according to head coach David Wagner

David Wagner has heralded the blossoming defensive partnership between Mark Hudson and Chris Schindler as Huddersfield Town hunt a third successive clean sheet at Brighton.

The head coach says the duo are giving his table-topping defence a “good feeling” which has helped Town establish a four-point lead in the standings on the back of a best-ever season start.

To keep that going, however, Wagner says they will have to overcome a Brighton side he rates as genuine promotion contenders in what promises to be an exciting challenge at the Amex.

“I don’t normally like to speak about individuals, but Mark Hudson has done a development step which, at his age, is great to see,” explained the boss, who has everyone bar Joe Lolley (foot) available.

Watch as David Wagner looks ahead to the Brighton match:

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“It really isn’t about age, though, but are you open-minded and are you intelligent enough to follow and make that next step.

“He has developed and taken a big step this season.”

The 26-year-old Schindler – the club’s record £1.8m signing from 1860 Munich – has slotted in immediately alongside the 34-year-old club captain.

“With Schindy, to be fair, how quickly he has adapted in this club, in this country and in this British style of football is outstanding.

“He is a very, very good centre-back in the Championship and these two players together, with their character, are very strong and give our defence a good feeling.”

Wagner added: “We have Danny Ward behind them and other good individuals in the defence when you look at our full-backs.

“It is not only their defensive work, but Tommy Smith with his assists and Chris Lowe has scored already, so we have very good individuals.”