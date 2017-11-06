Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town centre-back Christopher Schindler says he must learn from his first ever sending off in senior football.

The German was shown two yellow cards in Town's 1-0 win over West Brom on Saturday, leading to a maiden dismissal for the Town defender.

Schindler was cautioned in the first half for a debatable foul on Hal Robson-Kanu, before making a naive sliding challenge on Ahmed Hegazi on the hour mark to leave Town a player short for a large portion of the second half.

On his first ever red card, Schindler said: "This situation hasn't happened to me since I started playing senior football, and I have to learn from this now.

"These things happen in football, if someone else gets sent off I run harder than normal to compensate for that one man being lost. When I came off I was really, really upset. I was just hoping that we could keep the clean sheet.

"I think I made one foul in the first half which wasn't even a foul never mind a yellow card. He pulled me, and so I put my arm out as well, that is how we play in England.

"I got a booking for that? It doesn't matter anyway because I had to be more careful in the second half.

“For my second yellow, their player went through on goal, and there was some scrappy play. I thought I could get to the ball but didn't.

"The team put a lot of effort in to get the result over the line. Obviously I wanted to help them but I couldn't and it was frustrating."

The win against West Brom lifted Town into the top 10 and the 27-year-old insists that whilst it was a big win, the victory is only worth three points and so everyone at the club can't be getting carried away.

Schindler added: “These wins are massive, but to keep that clean sheet is big too, because if you keep a clean sheet it always gives you a chance to score a goal to win the game.

"It was an important win because it has given us a bigger gap between us and the relegation places.

“We haven't achieved anything though. We have to stay focused and keep moving forward. It was great to get the three points, but that is all it was.

"We can be happy with the 15 points so far, however that won't keep us in this league, we need to add to that in the coming weeks.

"Big praise has to go to Jonas Lossl, because he made two outstanding saves at the end to keep us in it. I honestly don't know how he saved the second one through all the traffic, I have seen it back on TV, and it was unbelievable."

Town's next fixture is away at Bournemouth and, unless Schindler's red card is rescinded, he will miss the fixture. However he has faith in his teammates that they can go down to the south coast to get the victory.

He said: "Obviously I have a longer rest now than everyone else, the last few games have taken a lot out of us. It will be nice to have a rest, gain back some energy and re-focus the mind."

Like Town, Bournemouth are Premier League minnows, but Schindler added: "We had a couple of tough little stadiums last year, Burton for example, you have to go to these places though and perform.

“It would be arrogant from Huddersfield Town to talk about other clubs being small. We are a small club with a lot of history behind it. From the capacity of the stadium to the budget we have, we are small in this league, but that doesn't mean we can't perform on the big stages.

"We can't underestimate anyone in this league. There is too much quality to hurt you. The lads will be putting all their efforts in at Bournemouth to get the victory down there."

Finally Schindler praised the fans for their continued support all season, insisting that they truly do make a difference on the pitch.

He said: "I can only repeat what I've said before, the crowd are magnificent. They really help us when they get behind us like they do every week.

“Even against Liverpool, ok we lost, but the fans were with us every step of the way and that means a great deal."