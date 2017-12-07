Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christopher Schindler has refuted suggestions he is homesick for Germany and insists he’s very happy at Huddersfield Town.

While the in-form 27-year-old says he does have days when he misses his extended family in Munich, it’s far from a big issue and certainly not affecting life on a daily basis.

As Schindler prepares to face Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith’s Stadium, reports in his homeland had inferred he was becoming unsettled in West Yorkshire.

But the penalty hero from Wembley welcomed the chance to address exactly what he meant in the interview to German media.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I heard about this of course and it’s part of the business, something I accept – especially when the person who wrote it wasn’t there when I was talking!” he explained.

“This is what happens and I have no problem with it, because it is part of the business, but it is important to me to say what I meant.

“At this period, for instance, around Christmas, there are bound to be times when you miss your family at home and have homesickness

"But I am not the only one here who feels homesick because it is something which is natural for every human being, not just a football player or someone in a foreign country.

“That is what I wanted to say.

“I have only positive experiences with journalists here. I don’t think (the reports) were supposed to hurt me or damage my reputation, it’s just something he thought I was saying.

“It happens and I wouldn't make a big thing out of it because it’s nothing - I am feeling really comfortable here.

“Every person here in Huddersfield and the area who I am in touch with tries to make my life as comfortable as possible and support me very well.

“That’s why I am so grateful and thankful and happy to be here.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Schindler has captured the Town headlines so far in the top flight, making 15 appearances and stepping up so impressively there’s been hints of possible senior international recognition.

So how has he handled Premier League combat?

“I am the kind of guy who has a plan before a game,” he explained.

“There are tall strikers, fast strikers, powerful strikers – all different types of striker – but of course the quality in this league is very high.

“We also had a lot of different strikers to deal with in the Championship, so for me this hasn’t really changed in terms of my performance, other than the quality is higher.

“I know I have to bring my performance to the next level to be competitive.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Asked about the likes of Markus Suttner and Pascal Gross, who played for Ingolstadt in Germany and are now at Brighton, Schindler replied: “I have played against Gross before, he was the best player in a good Ingolstadt side.

“He is a really good footballer and while people may not think this game is a massive challenge for us, because the name is not as big as Manchester City or Manchester United, Brighton are still a really good team.

“They are ahead of us in the table as well, so while we have to see this as a good opportunity to collect three points and go above them again, we must also realise we have to be at our best to have a chance.”

So does the fact Town beat Brighton 3-1 at the John Smith’s last season provide extra confidence?

“A lot has changed since then, but our performance that day was impressive and I hope we can confirm this now.

“Their squad has changed and our squad has changed and it’s a different game maybe, but I hope the result will be the same!”