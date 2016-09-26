Login Register
Christopher Schindler enjoying busy agenda as Huddersfield Town host Rotherham United

It's another three-game week for David Wagner's men with the game sandwiched between encounters against Reading FC and Ipswich Town

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's Chris Schlinder on Mark Hudson and defensive partnerships
It’s a busy Championship schedule - but that doesn’t bother Huddersfield Town’s German defender Christopher Schindler.

Last season his club 1860 Munich played 34 Bundesliga second tier games as opposed to Town’s 46 Championship engagements this term.

It’s match number 10 at home to Rotherham United on Tuesday, with a weekend trip to Ipswich Town to come.

That’s after Schindler and Co’s clash at Reading last Saturday.

“There are far more midweek games here than in Germany,” said Town’s record £1.8m summer signing.

“There we had maybe three a season. Here we have had that already. It keeps you on your feet!”

WATCH: Christopher Schlinder on the differences between the English and German leagues

WATCH: Christopher Schlinder on the differences between the English and German leagues
Schindler, 26, has noticed other differences.

“It’s a bit tougher, more powerful and faster here,” he added.

“Opponents often have a big man up front, a strong striker who is physical and tests you.

“You have to get used to coping with that.

“But the referees here give you more leeway, they stop the game less.

“You can play that little bit harder when you try to control these strong strikers!”

Premier League whistler Stuart Attwell is the man in the middle against the Millers.

