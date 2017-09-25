Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A impressive rearguard display ensured Huddersfield Town came away with a point against cross-Peninne rivals Burnley FC at the weekend.

In a game of few chances, both defences nullified any attacking impetus at Turf Moor with the first-half having no shots on target while the visitors had the better chances in the second period as Laurent Depoitre and Tom Ince went close.

However, a draw was a fair reflection of the encounter and leaves Town eighth in the table, having collected nine points from six Premier League games.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from Turf Moor.

Joe, Marsh

Defensively strong, doing well to keep Burnley down to just a few half-chances. One clearance in the First-Half from Christopher Schindler was exceptional.

However going forward we really are gonna need to find a more creative edge from the middle of the park because one goal in four games is a worry.

SPH, Almondbury

This is a useful point for Town and our back four were superb. Again it is down to some expert tactical planning from the management and some skillful application from the players.

As per usual Mr Dependable, Chris Schindler, led the line and at this rate all the big clubs will be eyeing a January bid. Let them -we will seek a huge fee for him.

Danny, Outlane

A well deserved draw for Town based on a great defensive display – the best game Mathias Zanka has had since he arrived while Christopher Schindler was once again excellent.

Tony, Salendine Nook

Town are going to have to start scoring because the big six are looming and we cannot rely on Christopher Schindler.We need to splash out in January on a star striker otherwise we may struggle.

Dave, Holmfirth

A good point - as for a lack of goals that is nothing new, we lack quality in the final third but we work hard as a team and are very resilient with nine points a decent return so far this season.

Roger, Kirkburton

The day belonged to Christopher Schindler who is fast becoming one of the star performers of this years Premier League. The point was well deserved and it's just a shame we couldn't find that elusive goal to cap off a defensive masterclass.

Terry, Fenay Bridge

Great result yet again, we just need to believe in ourselves a bit more upfront and get the ball on target. No complaints apart from that.

Glenn, Leigh

Good point could have been all three - Christopher Schindler outstanding and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp might come calling for him at this rate.

Sean, Hornsea

Great defence but need a little more bite upfront - it will happen with these players though.