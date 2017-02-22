WATCH: Town midfielder Dean Whitehead on the FA C

Christopher Schindler hailed Huddesfield Town’s 1-0 victory over Reading as ‘massive’ before firing a warning to guard against complacency.

A Philip Billing volley in the 82nd minute gave David Wagner’s men a sixth consecutive SkyBet Championship win to move the side to just four points from the automatic promotion slots.

“The win against Reading was massive of course and it was a good performance,” said the German centre-back.

“After the penalty we lost our game a bit and gave them some opportunities, but I think we controlled most of the play in the second half and deserved the win.”

The victory not only means Town have recorded 20 wins from a possible 32 league games, but the result was also a seventh consecutive win at home, the last John Smith’s defeat coming against Wigan Athletic back in November.

Schindler said everyone should take credit for the current run, adding: “It’s an outstanding achievement.

“There have been many close results but it shows how compact we are and how closely we work as a team.

“It’s not lucky either – if you win that amount of games you can’t speak about luck.”

Tuesday night’s victory against the Royals also completed a hat-trick of results against fellow promotion candidates after impressive displays against Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United.

And the 26-year-old believes Huddersfield Town’s supporters have been crucial in creating an intimidating atmosphere for away sides to play in.

“The fans have had a massive impact this season – the way the atmosphere they create influences referees and makes the opposition nervous, it helps us a lot,” he said.

“I think it helps the way we play our game – the intensity of our play is matched by the fans and pushes us on.”

Next up at the John Smith’s Stadium is another top-of-the table clash as league leaders Newcastle United travel to West Yorkshire for a televised Sky game on March 4 (kick-off 5.30pm).

But Schindler was quick to downplay any excitement for what could be a defining encounter in the race for Premier League promotion, believing there to be bigger potential pitfalls to come.

“We’re looking forward to the game against Newcastle but we’ve got Barnsley before it and it’s another really important game,” he explained.

“But I think games against the likes of Rotherham (where Town came from behind twice to record victory) are even more important.

“It’s a big statement if you can win these types of battling games and a massive boost for the team.

“There are 14 games left and we want to try and attack the top two sides – it’s going to be hard but anything can happen.”