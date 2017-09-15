The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mathias Zanka believes Huddersfield Town teammate Christopher Schindler is ‘international class’ as the duo prepare for the clash of Leicester City.

The German Wembley hero has made the transition from the SkyBet Championship to the Premier League with aplomb – helping Town to three consecutive league clean sheets before losing to West Ham United on Monday night.

“He’s a really, really good defender,” Mathias Zanka told the press ahead of the game against the 2015-16 champions.

“He’s aggressive, good in the air, fairly fast and shown he is more than good enough to play in the Premier League.

“Obviously he could play for someone like Maribor and be classed as a Champions League defender, but he does have international qualities to his game.

“It’s a tough national side to get into but he’s at least making his name bigger in Germany by being in the Premier League.”