Defender Christopher Schindler savours first Huddersfield Town goal

Patched-up Christopher Schindler reflected on his first goal for Huddersfield Town and smiled: “It feels great.”

The club-record £1.8m summer signing from 1860 Munich headed home from Aaron Mooy’s 59th-minute corner to claim his table-topping team’s eighth win in 11 Championship games this season.

Schindler, who has started every match since his arrival, was then forced off with a cut above the right eye.

The man replaced by Michael Hefele after 70 minutes said: “I got a hit, possibly by an elbow, but I think it was an accident.

“I felt it bleeding and hoped to get some treatment and stay on.

“But the Ipswich team doctor took a good look and said the skin around the wound was too thin to put a quick stitch in.

“I would like to have stayed on, but we have good players in the bench to come in.

“The occasional injury is part of the job and I think I will be good again soon.”

The German centre-back became the 10th different Town player to score this season and although it was Town’s 14th in the league it was a first from a set-piece delivery.

Head coach David Wagner praised his first-team coach Andrew Hughes’ training-ground work in that area.

And Schindler explained: “I was very pleased to get the goal, and from a set-piece too! It feels great to have got on the scoresheet.

“I had a good feeling because I saw some space in front of their first defender which was not occupied.

“I made a short run far to near post, and Aaron’s delivery was right on spot.

“I wanted to direct the ball towards the far post because we had Tommy Smith there ready to touch the ball on.

“As it happened it went straight in off my head which was pleasing.

“It’s great for me and great for the team that we won another match and with a clean sheet.”

Both Schindler and Wagner are confident the injury will have healed by the time Town return to action following the international break.

Next up is the home derby with Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, October 16 (12.00).