Huddersfield Town promotion winner Christopher Schindler has committed his future to the club after signing a three-year contract extension.

Schindler, who scored the winning penalty at Wembley to seal Town’s promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs, has put pen to paper on a deal running until 2020 – with Town having the option of a further year’s extension in 2021.

After signing for the club from TSV 1860 Munich for a then-club record fee in June 2016, Schindler became an integral part of David Wagner’s side , starting 46 out of a possible 49 Sky Bet Championship matches during his first season in English football.

The 27-year-old central defender scored two goals during the 2016/17 campaign, both against Ipswich Town.

His first goal for the Club earned Town all three points at Portman Road, while his second helped Town beat the Tractor Boys 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Schindler follows in the footsteps of Chris Löwe, Elias Kachunga, Jonathan Hogg, Tommy Smith and Rajiv van La Parra in signing a new deal with Town

Head coach David Wagner said: “When Christopher Schindler joined the club I always said I was comfortable to break the transfer record to bring him in and I think he totally proved his worth last season.

“Christopher was one of our standout players last year, he adapted really well to English football and has developed during the year he’s been with us.

“He is a very strong character, who leads the group both on and off the pitch and he’s responsible not only for himself but the team and the Football Club as well.

“Everyone could see at Wembley how strong he is as a person, when he stepped-up and scored the winning penalty – it’s great to have a person like him in our dressing room.

“He is an excellent defender who suits our style of play but now the challenge for him and his teammates is to make the step-up into the Premier League.”