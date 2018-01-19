Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler has emphasised the need for the Terriers to stick together ahead of their trip to Stoke City this weekend.

David Wagner's men haven't won in five Premier League outings and are beginning to slide towards the relegation zone, with a 4-1 home defeat to relegation rivals West Ham United last time out the most recent defeat for Town.

But Town's previous record purchase has urged his teammates to stay "self-confident" despite their poor run of form, with the defender stressing the importance of the Terriers' togetherness - something he believes to be their greatest asset.

Reflecting on last weekend's defeat, Schindler said: "The first two goals against West Ham were almost own goals.

"We gave away goals too cheap and - as Huddersfield Town - we can't afford to do that.

"If we could expect to score two or three goals a game it would be different, but we know that we live from our togetherness and that's why a lot of the offensive players put so much effort in helping us defend that they have maybe a long way to the goal.

"We know that we need to keep our togetherness and that's what's the point for me - to calm down, stick to what made us strong, believe in the plan and work together as a team.

"It sounds easy but it's not.

"We need to stick together and not point the finger at each other and we have to be honest to ourselves as well.

"We need to be as unemotional as possible and put the focus on the next game."

He added: "We have to stay focused on the plan, we have to believe in the plan and focus and believe in each other too.

"Also when we conceded a few goals and we made mistakes we shouldn't do, we have to believe in each other because the togetherness is our biggest strength as a team.

"If we lose that it'll be really tough.

"We should believe in each other and be as unemotional as possible.

"If you look at the table too much it could make you lose confidence or worry, but in our position we should be as self-confident as possible."

Town will feel more confident if they can beat struggling Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium this weekend - a feat that would put breathing space between the Terriers and the relegation zone, as well as pushing the Potters deeper into the mire.

On the clash, Schindler said: "It's a very important game.

"I am not the biggest fan of dramatic phrases and stories ahead of the game, but it's a very important game for us.

"It's a game where we have a lot to lose, but also a lot to win.

"That has to be our mindset before the game."

The 27-year-old continued: "With the new manager it's hard to take any plan out of the last game we played against them.

"We should focus on ourselves and what we know about the opponent that won't change - that is that they have a really good quality and really good individual players.

"They also concede a few goals so they are vulnerable at the back.

"That's what we know, but the rest with the new manager is hard to predict."