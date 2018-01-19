The video will start in 8 Cancel

Christopher Schindler believes Alex Pritchard and Terrence Kongolo will bring qualities to the Huddersfield Town squad that the Terriers were missing before.

Town were in desperate need of a number 10 heading into the January window, with Kasey Palmer's Chelsea recall making it doubly important for David Wagner to bring in a playmaker this month.

Pritchard's arrival from Norwich City ticked that box for the Terriers, with the earlier signing of Kongolo also strengthening the side at the back.

Both additions have impressed vice captain Schindler since joining Town, with the 27-year-old certain they will bring something extra to Wagner's side.

He said: "Pritchy is a player who - I could see in training and when he came on in the last game against West Ham - can make something surprising.

"Maybe with one touch or a back heel - it worked a couple of times.

"This is something we need for offensive game - to be a bit more unpredictable."

On Dutch international Kongolo, Schindler added: "Terrence is really fast, technically good and left footed.

"He has a lot of good abilities and a lot of experience for his age.

"That's what we need in the difficult situations - players who know about their ability and their quality.

"That's what's going to help us."

Both players could make their full league debuts for Town this weekend, with the Terriers travelling to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

When asked whether the new boys had learned enough about the Town system to warrant a start at the bet365 Stadium, head coach Wagner said: "It is possible.

"Pritchard's thing he has to work on is the way we defend and Terrence had the winter break in France, so he has only been in training for two weeks.

"We know that we have a lot of games in front of us so we have to be careful not to risk anything in terms of the future with both.

"There are so many games in front of us - the first important one on Saturday.

"They are for sure in contention for the squad and the starting XI - if this will be the case, we will see after training on Friday."