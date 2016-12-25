Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest are a “complete toss of the coin”, says former Reds midfielder David Prutton.

The ex-Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday player is not predicting much Christmas cheer for his first club when they face Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Boxing Day.

The now Sky Sports pundit thinks Town strikers Elias Kachunga and Nakhi Wells will be too hot for Philippe Montanier's side to handle – and is going for a 2-0 defeat for the Reds in his latest EFL results predictions for Sky Sports.

Kachunga struck twice for Huddersfield as they beat Norwich City last time out to make it three league wins in a row and move up to fourth place in the table, while Forest are winless in their last three matches.

“Huddersfield really impressed me when they won their third game on the spin against Norwich,” said Prutton.

“Forest, meanwhile, are a complete toss of a coin - they were decent for three games but haven’t won in the last three.

“We were asking questions of Huddersfield when they had a bit of a wobble but they’ve bounced back and look very clinical with the likes of Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells playing well.”

Town will take to the field on Boxing Day hoping to make it four wins in a row for the first time under the tutelage of David Wagner.