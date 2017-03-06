Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward and midfield talent Phil Billing are facing a race against time to tackle Aston Villa.

That’s the news from Huddersfield Town as the meeting with Steve Bruce’s 13th-placed side, who are looking for a fourth successive win, draws ever closer.

Town head coach David Wagner is looking to get straight back on track following the 3-1 home defeat at leaders Newcastle United.

And he has Jonathan Hogg and Dean Whitehead ready to step in for Billing, while Joel Coleman – who played the second half for the injured Ward against Newcastle – can step up to start.

“Danny got a knock and wasn’t able to carry on,” explained Wagner of the half-time substitution of his keeper.

“Phil Billing also said at half time he had got a knock on his calf which got worse, which is the reason we brought him off.

“I hope both will be available for Tuesday night, but it is too early to answer the question.”