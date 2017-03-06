On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward and midfield talent Phil Billing are facing a race against time to tackle Aston Villa.

That’s the news from Huddersfield Town as the meeting with Steve Bruce’s 13th-placed side, who are looking for a fourth successive win, draws ever closer.

Video thumbnail, SEE what Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner thinks of the John Smith's Stadium pitch
Video Loading
Watch NextWATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's post

Watch Next

SEE what David Wagner thinks of the John Smith's Stadium pitch

Town head coach David Wagner is looking to get straight back on track following the 3-1 home defeat at leaders Newcastle United.

And he has Jonathan Hogg and Dean Whitehead ready to step in for Billing, while Joel Coleman – who played the second half for the injured Ward against Newcastle – can step up to start.

Video thumbnail, WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's post-match reaction to Newcastle defeat
Video Loading
Watch NextTown 1-3 Newcastle: Match stats

Watch Next

WATCH: Town boss David Wagner's post-match reaction to Newcastle defeat

“Danny got a knock and wasn’t able to carry on,” explained Wagner of the half-time substitution of his keeper.

“Phil Billing also said at half time he had got a knock on his calf which got worse, which is the reason we brought him off.

“I hope both will be available for Tuesday night, but it is too early to answer the question.”