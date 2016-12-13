Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Huddersfield Town will be pushing for a playoff spot this season, but hopes his Burton Albion side can take advantage of their inconsistency.

Town have hit a rough patch of the season recently, but beat Bristol City at the weekend and the fans will be hoping their side has now turned a corner.

Burton have been outstanding at home this season but their away form has been poor - with the Brewers losing away from the Pirelli Stadium for the sixth time last weekend to struggling Brentford.

But Clough will not let the weekend's result enter his players' minds.

Ahead of the Town match tonight, the maanger told the club's official website: “We won’t dwell on Saturday – we move straight on and look at Huddersfield’s strengths and weaknesses.

“They are dangerous like most teams in this league. Newcastle and Brighton are the best two teams but after that Huddersfield are right in there and pushing for the top six this season.

"They are playing with a lot of confidence but like most teams this season their results have been up and down. Nobody apart from the top two are playing with any consistency, although Derby are now making a surge forward."

And, although Burton have one of the smallest transfer budgets in the Championship, Clough called on his players to make up for the shoestring budget in effort and commitment.

He said: “There is no point in wishing for what we haven’t got – we know what it is here and we are very happy with the situation. What frustrates us is when we don’t compete.

"When you haven’t got those resources you sometimes can be a little bit it off it and your quality will win you the game. We don’t have that so we have to make sure we are at it 100 per cent to get anything out of the game.

"Even then, we can go to Ipswich and Leeds and play well and it’s still not enough.”