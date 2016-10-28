Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supporters of both Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Liverpool will be converging on the capital on Saturday.

And so will fans of Leicester City, Chesterfield, Hartlepool United and Crewe Alexandra.

While David Wagner’s side face Fulham at Craven Cottage, where they will have more than 2,500 followers, the Bantams go to AFC Wimbledon.

The Wombles, founded in 2002, are based at Kingsmeadow in Kingston-upon-Thames.

City, who have striker Jordy Hiwula on loan from Town, are third in League One under Stuart McCall.

But they haven’t won in three outings and face a tough test against Neal Ardley’s sixth-placed side.

Reigning Premier League champions Leicester, currently 12th in the table, head to fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile Town head coach Wagner’s best mate Jurgen Klopp and his third-placed Liverpool side will be at Crystal Palace for the teatime top-flight clash.

Bradford’s League One rivals Chesterfield visit Charlton Athletic while in League Two, it’s Barnet versus Hartlepool and Leyton Orient versus Crewe Alexandra.

Town fans can pay on the day at Fulham.