David Wagner credited Huddersfield Town first-team coach Andrew Hughes for the goal which defeated Aston Villa.

It came 20 minutes from time in a corner routine, with taker Aaron Mooy finding Tommy Smith on the right-hand side of the box before the full-back fired in his fourth goal of the season.

The goal sealed a valuable 1-0 win in front of more than 20,000 at the John Smith’s Stadium and Wagner explained: “It’s credit to Andrew Hughes who is our set-piece coach – he worked with them in the morning on three different routines.

“The goal was one of them, and you need quality to make a strike like Tommy did and to score.

“It’s even better when you score such a goal, because you know you have really worked for it.”

Wagner admitted the match was not one for those who like the technical side of the game.

“We had to make sure we had the right working attitude and fighting attitude and go direct, playing for the seconds,” said the boss.

“Aston Villa were very aggressive, but we never stepped back and this makes me happy, because we know we not only have good footballers but good workers as well.

“They have the right attitude, but there has never been a question about that.”