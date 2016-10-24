Coach looks for cutting edge after defeat for Huddersfield Town Under 18s

Tony Carss says his Huddersfield Town Under 18 side must find a sharper cutting edge in front of goal.

The 3-1 setback against Millwall at PPG Canalside was a third defeat running for the Championship club’s youngsters.

Now coach Carss is looking for a better result when Town go to Crewe Alexandra in the Professional Development League on Saturday (11.00).

Town started well and took an 11th-minute lead through Callum Elliott following a corner.

But Millwall levelled after half an hour and went in front eight minutes later.

Carss’ charges had chances in the second half, but it was the visitors who scored, notching in the final minute.

The coach was equally frustrated by defensive lapses and the failure to take advantage of attacking chances.

“We started the game really well - our passing and movement were both good,” said Carss.

“Then we scored having worked on set-pieces beforehand.

“We had two great chances after our goal, but didn’t take them and we need to be better.

“Had we scored either of them it would have been different.

“We have to do more with the chances we are creating.”

Carss continued: “Our concentration and decision making deep in our own half is causing us problems.

“The goals we conceded were poor, and this has become a theme in the last few weeks.

“The opposition aren’t having to work too hard to get their goals.

“Some of our defending is very good at times, but at others points we don’t defend well.

“It’s both an individual and collective thing.”

Looking ahead to Crewe, Carss said: “They are good side. You know what you’re getting from them they have a certain style of play.

“We have to focus on ourselves, not giving silly things away at the back and making the right decisions at the front end.

“The players are working hard during the week. Now we need to put it together on the pitch.”

Town’s Under 23s are at home to Crewe in a Professional Development League match on Sunday (2.00).