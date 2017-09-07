The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says big Collin Quaner will have to prove his fitness to make Huddersfield Town’s squad to face West Ham.

The 26-year-old German got a knee injury in the 3-0 friendly victory over Altona 93 in Hamburg and faces a race against time to be ready for Monday’s trip to the London Stadium.

On the longer-term injuries, Wagner expects midfielder Jonathan Hogg and utility defender Martin Cranie to return to full training after the West Ham trip.

Neither will be considered for the Monday-night Premier League clash with the Hammers at London Stadium and probably not the following home clash with Leicester City.

“We are very happy all our internationals have come through healthy,” said Wagner.

“There are slight concerns about Collin Quaner, who got an injury to his knee when we played on Sunday in our test match, but everyone else looks fine.”

On Hogg and Cranie, he continued: “It looks positive they will be back training with the group after West Ham.

“I hope that they will have a full week before the Crystal Palace game (Carabao Cup at Selhurst Park) – maybe then they could be contenders for Crystal Palace or the game after at home.”