It was a day to remember for Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner as he scored the winning goal in the 3-2 victory over Preston North End at the John Smith's Stadium.



Quaner fired home deep in added time after Aaron Mooy's penalty was saved by PNE keeper Chris Maxwell following the award of a spot-kick for an off-the-ball incident between Preston's Jordan Hugill and Town's Elias Kachunga.

Although Maxwell saved well done to his left, Quaner made sure he was first to the rebound, firing it into the net to send the home fans into rapturous celebrations.



On his winning goal Quaner said: "It was a great feeling to score my first goal in the Championship, and it was good that I could help the team today.



"In those situations, you just have to be instinctive and I was just fully focused about putting the ball in the net.



"It is always great to score at your home stadium and especially in front of these fans.



"That was a very important three points for us today, so I leave the pitch feeling very happy.



"The manager said, just keep believing we can win this game, and give your energy to the team, and if you have the opportunity then take it and score."



The 25-year-old, who moved to Town in January from German side Union Berlin for a reported £600,000, has had a steady start to his Town career.



However he had only scored one previous goal for Town, that being away at Rochdale in the FA Cup.



On adjusting to life in Huddersfield, Quaner said: "That is just how football works, I just try to put all my effort into the games I play in, and the goals will come.



"I am very happy to be here, the team and fans have made me feel very welcome and I think it has been easy to settle here for sure."

The win means Huddersfield Town are seven points ahead of seventh placed Fulham FC and, should other results go their way, a victory over Derby County on Monday should see Town confirm their Play-Off place.

However, Quaner doesn't want to say anything for definite, but believes the side will just keep going until the job is done.



He added: "We will see at the end, but that is our goal and it is what we are aiming towards for the end of the season.



"We just need to keep playing and winning game after game, and forget about this result and now move onto Monday.”