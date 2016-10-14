Comment: High time for Huddersfield Town to end Sheffield Wednesday 'jinx'

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huddersfield Town have already emerged from one international break to score a sweet Yorkshire derby victory.

Can David Wagner’s side follow up that win at Leeds United by beating Sheffield Wednesday for the first time in six attempts?

So far this season, when England have been in action, Town have been top of the Championship.

Gareth Southgate’s charges host Scotland in a World Cup qualifier in November, and if Mark Hudson and Co are top of the pile then, the wider football world will really start taking the 'Wagner Revolution' seriously.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 02.04.16

Between now and the home-nation skirmish at Wembley, Town face five fixtures to further test their credentials, and a win over Wednesday in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday would be a real statement of intent.

The Championship is a notoriously tough division, and the desire of so many to reach the Premier League has been shown by the early exits of Nigel Pearson at Derby County and Roberto Di Matteo at Aston Villa, with experienced duo Steve McClaren and Steve Bruce taking over.

Wagner, almost inevitably, was linked with both jobs, but he remains firmly ensconced in the Town dug-out and at PPG Canalside, where the real work on perfecting his full-throttle football takes place.

Wednesday have their own pressing approach under Portuguese boss Carlos Carvalhal, and it worked pretty well last season.

They finished sixth and made the play-off final, only to lose 1-0 to Hull City, then bossed by Bruce, at Wembley.

The wait to reclaim the Premier League place lost in 2000 goes on, and it hasn’t been the smoothest of starts to the current campaign.

But Carvalhal’s ninth-placed side are picking up, even if they lost 2-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

They have four wins from six and plenty of talented players to call on.

WATCH: Chris Lowe on Town's 100% home record and incredible support from the fans

Wideman Adam Reach, a club-record £5m signing from Middlesbrough, experienced Scotland striker Steven Fletcher, brought in after his release by Sunderland, and midfielder Almen Abdi, who cost £4m from Watford, were the main summer recruits.

Add to that the trickery of Fernando Forestieri and energy and guile of Ross Wallace, Kieran Lee and Barry Bannan, another Scotland international, and Wednesday have some dangermen in front of a defence which includes former Town right-back Jack Hunt.

They did the double over Town last time around, but this is a different season and a different Wagner side.

With eight wins from 11, they are top by merit. Sunday provides another chance to underline that fact.