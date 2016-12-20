Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has told Huddersfield Town’s squad to focus on performances and the points will take care of themselves.

The German head coach will tomorrow start preparing his side for the Boxing Day clash with Nottingham Forest delighted to have taken nine points out of nine.

He believes, however, the team have been due a run like this and is keen to keep the momentum for as long as possible.

“We were the surprise package when we picked up points at the start of the season and it seems we still are!” smiled Wagner.

“In my opinion we have been having decent performances over the past five or six weeks but, unfortunately, because we were struggling to defend set pieces we didn’t get a few more points and wins.

“Our performances were okay, though, and I have always said to the boys that if they concentrate on performance, then the points and wins will come.

“This is nothing extra-ordinary in football. I am totally sure that if we perform well, we will get more positive results.”