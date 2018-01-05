Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Confidence is growing at Huddersfield Town’s next Premier League opponents, West Ham United.

That’s the message from Hammers boss David Moyes after the 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Wembley which means they will come to the John Smith’s Stadium on January 13 just two points behind David Wagner’s men.

West Ham would, in fact, have gone above Town on goal difference had they held onto their lead following a brilliant strike by Pedro Obiang against Spurs, but Tottenham equalised with a similarly spectacular long-range effort from Son Heung-Min.

“Confidence is growing with our results,” said Moyes.

“We have started to look stronger, but then we have lost a few goals.

“In the main, we have lost only one game in seven. They are disappointed they didn’t win it.”

Moyes added: “I’ve got to say we scored a brilliant goal but unfortunately they scored a really good goal as well, but it’s a good point for us.

“After what we had to do a couple of days ago (in beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the last minute) and then play again and go again against a team such as Tottenham, I thought we did a really good job.”

Marko Arnautovic, Michail Antonio, James Collins and Jose Fonte were unavailable, so Moyes gave starts to Chicharito, Declan Rice and recalled Mark Noble to the starting XI.

The result moved the Hammers above AFC Bournemouth to 15th in the standings. Town are 11th.

“That’s the team (Tottenham) which beat Real Madrid 3-1, so we shouldn’t be surprised we only had a few shots or be surprised at the way we played, and perhaps you shouldn’t be surprised we took a point because we went close against Manchester City and we beat Chelsea and drew with Arsenal,” added Moyes.

“You’ve got to say we’re doing one part of it right and we’d like to do the other part of it much better, obviously, but I’m the coach and I have to try and find a way of getting results with the players available.

“We need to change and find a way of winning the next games we have against teams around us in the table.”

The Hammers play at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round on Sunday before visiting Town in the Premier League.

Their next three Premier League assignments after the John Smith’s are at home to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace and away to Brighton.