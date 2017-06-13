Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will head to Austria in July to continue their pre-season preparations.

David Wagner's squad will fly out to Kirchberg in Tirol from Leeds Bradford Airport on July 29 as part of their debut pre-season as a Premier League side.

The Terriers will play in two friendlies whilst out in Austria, with the dates, times and opposition to be announced by the club in due course.

The squad and backroom staff will then fly back on August 5, a week before the opening day of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Last year Town faced Werder Bremen and Ingolstadt in Tirol, earning a draw and a victory over the German sides respectively.

The Austria tour comes after Town's three announced friendlies against Accrington Stanley, Bury and Barnsley, with more friendly fixtures likely to be announced over the coming weeks.