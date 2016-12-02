Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner takes his Huddersfield Town side to Lancashire on Saturday to face Blackburn Rovers looking to get back to winning ways.

Monday night's 2-1 home defeat to Wigan Athletic was Town's fifth in seven games as the side failed to capitalise on their dominance of possession.

Goals on the counter-attack from Reece Burke and Yanic Wildschut sandwiched an Aaron Mooy strike in what was a frustrating evening for the John Smith's faithful.

In contrast, Blackburn Rovers go into the SkyBet Championship contest buoyed by back-to-back victories over Brentford at home and Newcastle United away last weekend.

The results have seen Owen Coyle's men move out of the bottom three while Huddersfield Town currently sit in sixth position despite their recent poor form.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.

Simon Grayson

Numbered Blackburn Rovers among the nine clubs he represented as a defender and managed Town from February 2012 until January 2013, leading them to Championship promotion.

Scott Sellars

Played more than 200 games for Blackburn between 1986-92 and more than 50 times for Town, who signed him from Bolton Wanderers in 1999 before moving to Mansfield in 2002 via Danish side AGF Aarhus.

Jon Stead

The forward's 24 goals in 76 Town games helped earn him a £1.25m move to then-Premier League Blackburn in February 2004. He later had a second spell at Town from 2013-15.

Kevin Gallacher

Won 53 Scotland caps during a career which took in six years at Blackburn and an eight-game stint at Town early in the in 2002/03 season.