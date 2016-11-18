Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town return to SkyBet Championship action after the international break with a trip to Cardiff City this weekend.

David Wagner will be looking for his side to build on the 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham City in their previous outing while also hoping for a better away showing from their last trip away to Fulham FC.

And it promises to be an intriguing encounter with the Bluebirds managed by former Town boss Neil Warnock who replaced Paul Trollope at the start of October.

LAST TIME OUT: Cardiff City 2 Huddersfield Town 0, 12.09.15

The 67-year-old has already gone about stamping his authority on the South Wales side, bringing in a number of free agents with performances also encouraging despite results not yet matching the improvement.

When the two side met last season, Cardiff came out on top on both occasions, winning 3-2 at the John Smith's Stadium back in January and 2-0 at home at the start of the season in September.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.

Brian Clark

The striker scored 11 times in 34 Town games between October 1966 and February 1968 and had two spells at Cardiff, memorably netting in a European tie against Real Madrid in 1971.

Danny Drinkwater

A midfield force in Leicester’s Premier League-winning side last season and an England international, had spells on loan to both Town and Cardiff as a Manchester United player.

Terry Yorath

Born in Cardiff and managed his home-city club in the mid Nineties. The former Leeds and Wales midfielder was assistant to Peter Jackson in his two spells as Town manager.

Alan Lee

The striker proved popular with fans wherever he played, and the former Republic of Ireland frontman’s nomadic career included stop-offs at both Cardiff and Town.