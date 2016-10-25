Connect4: Links between Fulham FC and Huddersfield Town ahead of Championship clash

David Wagner will take his Huddersfield Town side to Craven Cottage this weekend looking to build on their last-gasp win against Derby County .

A 93th minute header from Elias Kachunga gave Town all three points at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday to successfully bounce back from two successive defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End .

Lying in third in the SkyBet Championship , Town will be backed by another bumper away following as more than 2,200 away tickets have already been sold for the clash.

Having already won at Newcastle United , Leeds United and Ipswich Town , Town will be targeting a fourth away win of the campaign and a tenth in all.

Meanwhile, Fulham haven't won a league game at Craven Cottage since beating Newcastle United in the opening game of the campaign and currently lie 14th in the table.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.