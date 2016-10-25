Login Register
Connect4: Links between Fulham FC and Huddersfield Town ahead of Championship clash

Ahead of this weekend's encounter, the Examiner looks at some of the connections between the two clubs over the years

Club Connections between Fulham FC and Huddersfield Town ahead of the Championship clash.

David Wagner will take his Huddersfield Town side to Craven Cottage this weekend looking to build on their last-gasp win against Derby County .

A 93th minute header from Elias Kachunga gave Town all three points at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday to successfully bounce back from two successive defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End .

Lying in third in the SkyBet Championship , Town will be backed by another bumper away following as more than 2,200 away tickets have already been sold for the clash.

Having already won at Newcastle United , Leeds United and Ipswich Town , Town will be targeting a fourth away win of the campaign and a tenth in all.

Meanwhile, Fulham haven't won a league game at Craven Cottage since beating Newcastle United in the opening game of the campaign and currently lie 14th in the table.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.

4 Links between Fulham FC and Huddersfield Town

Dale Tempest

Former Huddersfield Town player Dale Tempest is now PR chief of Football League sponsors Sky Bet.

The former striker, now PR chief of Football League sponsors Sky Bet, began his career with Fulham FC in 1980, going on to make only 34 appearances for the club in four years.

Tempest moved to Huddersfield Town in 1984, spending two seasons at the club before eventually arriving in Hong Kong in 1989 via brief spells at Gillingham, Colchester United and Belgium side Lokeren.

Gary Barnett

Former Huddersfield Town player Gary Barnett (left) in action for Kidderminster Harriers against Forest Green Rovers in 2000.

The midfielder made almost 400 football leagues appearances in a career spanning 20 years, beginning at youth level with Coventry City in 1981.

Failing to make the grade, Barnett joined Oxford United in 1982 before joining Fulham initially on loan in 1984.

After making 180 appearances for the Londoners in a five-year period, the player joined Huddersfield in 1990 where he went on to play 100 times for Town, scoring 11 goals.

Danny Cadamarteri

Danny Cadamarteri in action for Huddersfield Town a League One Match against Northampton Town in September 2007.

Rising through the youth ranks at Everton, the forward was sent out on a short-term loan to Fulham in November 1999 – scoring on his debut against Stockport County.

After leaving Goodison Park, Cadamarteri spent most of his career in his native Yorkshire, particularly Bradford City, before having two separate spells at Huddersfield Town (2007-2009 and 2011-12).

Lee Clark

Lee Clark in action for Fulham FC against Crewe Alexandra during a Division One encounter back in 2000.

The former Huddersfield Town manager moved to Fulham from Sunderland in 1999, helping the Cottagers to Premier League promotion in 2001 as well as the club's highest league finish in 2004 – ninth in the top flight.

After spending six seasons in London, the midfielder returned to boyhood club Newcastle United in 2005 and, on retirement spent just over 3-and-a-half years in his first managerial position at Huddersfield Town between 2008 and 2012.

