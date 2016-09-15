Connect4: Links between Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers ahead of Championship clash

Huddersfield Town will be looking for a return to winning ways this weekend as they entertain Queens Park Rangers at the John Smith's Stadium.
David Wagner will be hoping for a positive response from his side after seeing their unbeaten run to the start of the season end against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.
However disappointing the South Coast defeat may have been though, it pales into insignificance to QPR's horror show against Newcastle United the same night – the hoops thrashed 6-0 in front of their own fans at Loftus Road.
Saturday should see another big crowd at the John Smith's Stadium as the club are currently selling tickets for the match from as little as £5 while former Town old boys Alex Smithies and Joel Lynch are also expected to feature for the West London outfit.
Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.
Described as a busy and athletic centre-forward, Mangnall played for Huddersfield Town between 1929 and 1934, scoring an incredible 61 goals in 79 appearances for the club. After spells at Birmingham City, West Ham and Millwall, he joined QPR initially as a player in May 1939 and then as Player-Manager from April 1944 until 1952, guiding the West London outfit to the Third Division South Championship in the 1947–48 season. The defender joined the Hoops from Bristol Rovers in 1991 playing 134 league games for the club before transferring to Tranmere Rovers in 1999. Three years as a cult hero followed before Yates joined Huddersfield Town in 2003 as a free agent - going on to make 52 appearances for Town. Signing a professional contract with QPR on his 17th birthday after breaking Jimmy Greaves' long-standing youth team record, the striker went on to make 369 appearances for the club on two separate occasions and currently is the sixth highest scorer in the club's history. In-between his spells at Loftus Road, Gallen had a short-lived spells with Barnsley and Huddersfield Town, spending the 2000-01 season with the latter. Huddersfield Town's Head of Football Operations joined the club in June 2015 from fellow Sky Bet Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers. After starting his career heading up recruitment at Wrexham AFC's Centre of Excellence, Webber also spent time at Liverpool as Director of Recruitment and Queens Park Rangers as Head of Scouting - taking responsibility for the implementation and design of a strategic approach to recruit players from First Team to Academy level.
4 Links between Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers
Dave Mangnall
Steve Yates
Kevin Gallen
Stuart Webber
Described as a busy and athletic centre-forward, Mangnall played for Huddersfield Town between 1929 and 1934, scoring an incredible 61 goals in 79 appearances for the club.
After spells at Birmingham City, West Ham and Millwall, he joined QPR initially as a player in May 1939 and then as Player-Manager from April 1944 until 1952, guiding the West London outfit to the Third Division South Championship in the 1947–48 season.
The defender joined the Hoops from Bristol Rovers in 1991 playing 134 league games for the club before transferring to Tranmere Rovers in 1999.
Three years as a cult hero followed before Yates joined Huddersfield Town in 2003 as a free agent - going on to make 52 appearances for Town.
Signing a professional contract with QPR on his 17th birthday after breaking Jimmy Greaves' long-standing youth team record, the striker went on to make 369 appearances for the club on two separate occasions and currently is the sixth highest scorer in the club's history.
In-between his spells at Loftus Road, Gallen had a short-lived spells with Barnsley and Huddersfield Town, spending the 2000-01 season with the latter.
Huddersfield Town's Head of Football Operations joined the club in June 2015 from fellow Sky Bet Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers.
After starting his career heading up recruitment at Wrexham AFC's Centre of Excellence, Webber also spent time at Liverpool as Director of Recruitment and Queens Park Rangers as Head of Scouting - taking responsibility for the implementation and design of a strategic approach to recruit players from First Team to Academy level.
Huddersfield Town latest