Connect4: Links between Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers ahead of Championship clash

Huddersfield Town will be looking for a return to winning ways this weekend as they entertain Queens Park Rangers at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner will be hoping for a positive response from his side after seeing their unbeaten run to the start of the season end against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

However disappointing the South Coast defeat may have been though, it pales into insignificance to QPR's horror show against Newcastle United the same night – the hoops thrashed 6-0 in front of their own fans at Loftus Road.

Saturday should see another big crowd at the John Smith's Stadium as the club are currently selling tickets for the match from as little as £5 while former Town old boys Alex Smithies and Joel Lynch are also expected to feature for the West London outfit.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.