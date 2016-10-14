Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Connect4: Links between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Championship clash

Ahead of this weekend's encounter, the Examiner looks at some of the connections between the two clubs over the years

Club Connections between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the Championship clash.
Club Connections between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the Championship clash.

After last week's international break, Huddersfield Town return to SkyBet Championship action against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

A bumper crowd is expected at the John Smith's Stadium for the mid-day encounter which will be played out in front of the SKY cameras.

David Wagner's men will be looking for a third successive league win as well as to maintain their 100% home record so far this season.

But the Owls will be no pushovers with Town's last victory over Wednesday coming in 2013 when goals from Martin Paterson and Adam Clayton sealed a 2-1 win at Hillsborough.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.

4 Links between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday

Colin Dobson

Huddersfield Town Legend Colin Dobson also had a spell at Hillsborough with Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward began his career with the Owls where under the tutelage of Vic Buckingham reached the quarter-finals of the 1961-62 Inter-Cities Fair Cup before being knocked out by Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Dobson then moved to Tom Johnston's Huddersfield Town for £20,000 in August 1966, going on to make 155 appearances for the club and scoring 50 goals over a six year period.

Andy Booth

Andy Booth celebrates scoring for Sheffield Wednesday against West Ham United in November 1999.

A Huddersfield Town legend, Booth is the club's third all-time goalscorer behind Jimmy Glazzard and George Brown.

The striker also spent five years in the Premier League with Sheffield Wednesday between 1996-2001 which was sandwiched in between his two spells at Town.

Craig Armstrong

Craig Armstrong in action for Huddersfield Town against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2001.

The defender joined Huddersfield Town from Nottingham Forest for a £750,000 transfer fee in 1999, going on to play 112 games for the club and winning the 2001 Player of the Season Award.

Armstrong joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2002 where a serious injury curtailed his appearances for the Owls to just 35 over a three year period.

Ronnie Wallwork

Ronnie Wallwork (left) in action for Huddersfield Town against Walsall back in 2007.

After falling out of favour at West Bromwich Albion, Wallwork joined Huddersfield Town on loan in September 2007 where he went on to score three goals in 16 appearances for the Terriers.

The former Manchester United youngster then sealed a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer in January 2008 but managed only seven appearances for the club.

Huddersfield Town latest

Season So Far - How Town Sit Top Town's Top 6 Full Time Celebrations Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog How the New Boys' Old Clubs are doing
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Flying High: The Huddersfield Town players so far included in the EFL Team of the Week

Huddersfield Town are riding high in the SkyBet Championship so far this season.

Steven Downes with a run-down of those in David Wagner's squad who's performances have warranted the personal accolade

Previous Articles

Will Aaron Mooy be fit to face Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith Stadium this Sunday?

Aaron Mooy competes with Abdulamlek Al Khaibri during the match between Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Huddersfield Town's head coach David Wagner must make the decision after the midfielder returned from international duty with Australia

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Places
John Smith's Stadium
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town warned to expect Sheffield Wednesday backlash
  2. Huddersfield Giants RLFC
    Huddersfield Giants switch their Super League fixtures to Friday night
  3. Aaron Mooy
    Will Aaron Mooy be fit to face Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith Stadium this Sunday?
  4. David Wagner
    David Wagner on why Huddersfield Town is perfect for him at the moment
  5. Town Talk
    Town Talk: Huddersfield Town's current league form is built on firm foundations

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent