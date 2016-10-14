Connect4: Links between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Championship clash

After last week's international break, Huddersfield Town return to SkyBet Championship action against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.
A bumper crowd is expected at the John Smith's Stadium for the mid-day encounter which will be played out in front of the SKY cameras.
David Wagner's men will be looking for a third successive league win as well as to maintain their 100% home record so far this season.
But the Owls will be no pushovers with Town's last victory over Wednesday coming in 2013 when goals from Martin Paterson and Adam Clayton sealed a 2-1 win at Hillsborough.
Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.
The forward began his career with the Owls where under the tutelage of Vic Buckingham reached the quarter-finals of the 1961-62 Inter-Cities Fair Cup before being knocked out by Barcelona at the Nou Camp. Dobson then moved to Tom Johnston's Huddersfield Town for £20,000 in August 1966, going on to make 155 appearances for the club and scoring 50 goals over a six year period. A Huddersfield Town legend, Booth is the club's third all-time goalscorer behind Jimmy Glazzard and George Brown. The striker also spent five years in the Premier League with Sheffield Wednesday between 1996-2001 which was sandwiched in between his two spells at Town. The defender joined Huddersfield Town from Nottingham Forest for a £750,000 transfer fee in 1999, going on to play 112 games for the club and winning the 2001 Player of the Season Award. Armstrong joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2002 where a serious injury curtailed his appearances for the Owls to just 35 over a three year period. After falling out of favour at West Bromwich Albion, Wallwork joined Huddersfield Town on loan in September 2007 where he went on to score three goals in 16 appearances for the Terriers. The former Manchester United youngster then sealed a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer in January 2008 but managed only seven appearances for the club.
4 Links between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday
Colin Dobson
Andy Booth
Craig Armstrong
Ronnie Wallwork
The forward began his career with the Owls where under the tutelage of Vic Buckingham reached the quarter-finals of the 1961-62 Inter-Cities Fair Cup before being knocked out by Barcelona at the Nou Camp.
Dobson then moved to Tom Johnston's Huddersfield Town for £20,000 in August 1966, going on to make 155 appearances for the club and scoring 50 goals over a six year period.
A Huddersfield Town legend, Booth is the club's third all-time goalscorer behind Jimmy Glazzard and George Brown.
The striker also spent five years in the Premier League with Sheffield Wednesday between 1996-2001 which was sandwiched in between his two spells at Town.
The defender joined Huddersfield Town from Nottingham Forest for a £750,000 transfer fee in 1999, going on to play 112 games for the club and winning the 2001 Player of the Season Award.
Armstrong joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2002 where a serious injury curtailed his appearances for the Owls to just 35 over a three year period.
After falling out of favour at West Bromwich Albion, Wallwork joined Huddersfield Town on loan in September 2007 where he went on to score three goals in 16 appearances for the Terriers.
The former Manchester United youngster then sealed a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer in January 2008 but managed only seven appearances for the club.