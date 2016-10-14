Connect4: Links between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Championship clash

After last week's international break, Huddersfield Town return to SkyBet Championship action against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

A bumper crowd is expected at the John Smith's Stadium for the mid-day encounter which will be played out in front of the SKY cameras.

David Wagner's men will be looking for a third successive league win as well as to maintain their 100% home record so far this season.

But the Owls will be no pushovers with Town's last victory over Wednesday coming in 2013 when goals from Martin Paterson and Adam Clayton sealed a 2-1 win at Hillsborough.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.