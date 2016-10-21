Login Register
Connect4: Links between Huddersfield Town and Derby County ahead of Championship clash

Ahead of this weekend's encounter, the Examiner looks at some of the connections between the two clubs over the years

Club Connections between Huddersfield Town and Derby County ahead of the Championship clash.
David Wagner will be looking for a reaction from his Huddersfield Town side as they bid to avoid losing three consecutive Championship games.

Sunday's 1-0 loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday was followed by a demolition at Deepdale as Preston North End outclassed Town 3-1 on the German Head Coach's Birthday.

Ahead of the game, Wagner cited some physical and mental tiredness among individuals and stated he would be considering fresh faces for the Rams encounter.

In contrast, the Derby are rejuvenated under new boss Steve McClaren and are unbeaten in the last four games, keeping a clean sheet in three of those fixtures.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.

4 Links between Huddersfield Town and Derby County

Peter Doherty

Inside Left Peter Doherty during his time at Huddersfield Town - who also played for Derby County.

One of the greatest players of his generation, Northern Ireland's Peter Doherty won a league title with Manchester City and an FA Cup with Derby County.

After the cup success with the Rams in 1946, the inside-left spent three years at Huddersfield Town where he went on to score 33 goals in 83 league appearances for the club.

Doherty then moved into management and oversaw one of the most successful eras in both Doncaster Rovers and Northern Ireland's history.

Chris Powell

Chris Powell during his time as manager of Huddersfield Town, back in September 2015.

A fans favourite at Derby County, the full-back made 91 appearances for the club between 1996 and 1998.

After finishing his playing career, Powell moved into management, taking the reins at the John Smith's Stadium in September 2014.

After being dismissed last November, the 47-year-old returned to Pride Park this summer as Nigel Pearson's Assistant, recently taking temporary charge of the side when Pearson was suspended from duties.

Mark Lillis

Mark Lillis has played and managed both Huddersfield Town and Derby County.

Former Town Academy Manager, Lillis has both played for and managed Huddersfield Town and Derby County during his career.

After spending seven years at Town, the attacking midfielder join Manchester City in 1985 before being sold to Derby County the following year where he was plagued by persistent knee problems.

After retiring from playing, the 56-year-old moved into coaching and has previously undertaken the role of caretaker manager at both the Rams and Town – no less than four times at the latter.

Jacob Butterfield

Jacob Butterfield in action for Huddersfield Town against Fulham back in March 2015.

The Bradford-born midfielder signed for Huddersfield Town in August 2014 as part of a swap deal that saw Adam Clayton join Middlesbrough.

After being voted the club's Player of the Season for the 2014–15 campaign, the 26-year-old joined Derby County on a four-year deal for a reported fee of around £5 million last September.

