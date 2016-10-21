Connect4: Links between Huddersfield Town and Derby County ahead of Championship clash

David Wagner will be looking for a reaction from his Huddersfield Town side as they bid to avoid losing three consecutive Championship games.

Sunday's 1-0 loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday was followed by a demolition at Deepdale as Preston North End outclassed Town 3-1 on the German Head Coach's Birthday.

Ahead of the game, Wagner cited some physical and mental tiredness among individuals and stated he would be considering fresh faces for the Rams encounter.

In contrast, the Derby are rejuvenated under new boss Steve McClaren and are unbeaten in the last four games, keeping a clean sheet in three of those fixtures.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.