Huddersfield Town host Wigan Athletic in Monday evening's live Sky game looking to get back to SkyBet Championship winning ways.

Since the 1-0 away victory at Ipswich Town on October 1 , David Wagner's side have endured a dismal run of form, picking up only seven points from a possible 21.

Despite this, Town still remain fourth in the table and will be buoyed by the fact they have lost only once at the John Smith's Stadium this season – a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday .

LAST TIME OUT: Huddersfield Town 0 Wigan Athletic, 16.09.14

Wigan on the other hand travel to West Yorkshire in the bottom three and looking to record a first win under new boss Warren Joyce .

The visitors gained a valuable point with a resolute display at Barnsley last weekend but the draw proved costly – on-loan goalkeeper Adam Bogdan later being ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.

Kevin Kilbane

The former Republic of Ireland international spent three-and-a-half years with the Latics before moving to Hull City in 2009. The now BBC pundit had a six-month loan spell with Town in January 2011.

David Unsworth

Everton's current Under 23s boss spent the majority of his career with the Toffees but also went on to have brief spells with both Wigan Athletic (2007) and Huddersfield Town (2008) before moving into coaching.

Kevin Sharp

The Canadian-born full-back made 217 appearances in six years for the Latics, helping the side win promotion from the Old Division Two in 1997. He also spent the 2002-03 season at Town.

Grant Holt

The 35-year-old journeyman currently plies his trade in Scotland with Hibernian but joined Huddersfield Town on loan from parent club Wigan Athletic in September 2014, scoring two goals in 15 appearances.