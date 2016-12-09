Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town entertain Bristol City at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday looking to claim a tenth win of the season.

Despite slipping out of the Play-Off places after not winning in their last five outings, there was an encouraging performance in the 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

With almost 70% possession and 29 shots on goal, David Wagner's men dominated the encounter but were unable to get a second goal to seal a victory that would have been warranted.

In comparison, Bristol City travel to West Yorkshire three places and three points behind Town and also emerging from their own sticky patch - the Robins beating Ipswich Town 2-0 at Ashton Gate last time out to end a run of three successive defeats and five in seven.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the interesting club connections between the two sides through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.

Martin Paterson

The forward's two-year stint at Town featured loans to Bristol City and Orlando City - the former Northern Ireland striker scored once in eight outings for the Ashton Gate side in the 2013/14 season.

Phil Jevons

Started out at Everton and numbered Town and Bristol City among his six Football League clubs. He left the West Country side to join Town in 2007 and netted 11 times in 50 appearances.

Jim Brennan

Left Canada to come through Bristol City’s youth system and feature 62 times. The left-back also played for Nottingham Forest, who loaned him to Town in 2001, and Norwich City.

Wayne Allison

Scored 57 goals for Bristol City from 1990-95, and after a spell at Swindon Town, signed Town in 1997/98 to help his hometown club stave off relegation to the third tier.