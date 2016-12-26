Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and will be looking to solidify their place in the Championship playoff spots.

Town are flying at the moment and are aiming for a fourth win in succession for the first time under head coach David wagner.

In contrast, Nottingham Forest have not won in three and are slipping towards the relegation zone.

Here we take a look at four players to have pulled on Forest red and Town's blue and white stripes.

Phil Starbuck , now 48, began his career at Nottingham Forest under Brian Clough and joined Town on a free transfer in 1991.

Became very popular at Leeds Road, scoring 36 goals in 137 appearances (his most for any club), and was part of the team under Neil Warnock which lost on penalties to Swansea City in the Autoglass Trophy final at Wembley in 1994.

Craig Armstrong , now 41, played 40 times for Nottingham Forest and had loan spells at Burnley, Bristol Rovers, Gillingham and Watford before signing joining Town in 1999 for £750,000.

He was a regular for two seasons, helping Town finish eighth in the Championship under Steve Bruce in 1999-2000.

The following season he was voted Town’s Player of the Year, winning the Hargreaves Memorial Trophy.

Joel Lynch , 29, had three years at Nottingham Forest, after starting his career with Brighton, and joined Town on a three-year deal following their promotion to the Championship in the 2012 play-offs at Wembley.

He made 122 appearances in blue and white stripes, including 40 last season, and did a lot for the club off the field, being Community Player of the Year. He joined QPR last June.

Jamie Paterson , 25, became very popular during his loan with Town from Nottingham Forest last season, playing 34 times and scoring six goals.

Having begun his career at Walsall, Forest snapped him up in a £1m package transfer deal in July 2013.

Joined Town in September last year and is now with Bristol City.