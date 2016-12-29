Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town entertain Blackburn Rovers on Saturday seeking a fifth straight SkyBet Championship win in a row.

David Wagner's side continued their excellent pre-Christmas form by expertly dispatching Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

That's in stark contrast to Owen Coyle's Rovers who enter the New Year's Eve contest on the back of four straight defeats – their last point coming at home against Town earlier this month.

The Ewood Park encounter saw Kasey Palmer head home Chris Lowe's sixth minute corner before Danny Graham equalised with a 34th-minute penalty.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the interesting club connections between the two sides through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.

Lee Richardson

A slick midfielder who made 62 appearances for Blackburn Rovers from 1990-92. His three years with Town yielded only 36 outings and featured a loan spell at Bury.

Duncan Shearer

Burst on the Town scene in March 1986 with a hat-trick in his first full appearance against Barnsley. Very popular at Town, he went via Swindon Town to Blackburn, where he played just six times.

Allan Gilliver

Also a talented league cricketer, scored 22 goals in 45 games for Town before joining Blackburn Rovers in 1966. He netted nine times in 34 matches at Ewood Park before signing for Rotherham United.

John Coddington

Grandson Luke is a keeper on Town’s books, played 332 games for the Leeds Road before leaving for Blackburn in 1967. He played 73 times for Rovers.