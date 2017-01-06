Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host League One outfit Port Vale at the John Smith's Stadium in the FA Cup Third Round tomorrow afternoon.

Buoyed by an excellent festive period, David Wagner will be hoping to claim a first cup competition win as Huddersfield Town boss at the expense of a struggling Valiants side currently seeking a new manager.

Former Manchester City and Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown is in temporary charge after Bruno Ribeiro resigned last month after a run of three straight defeats.

While Town are flying high in fourth position in the SkyBet Championship, Port Vale currently find themselves in 15th place in the SkyBet League One table with 31 points from the opening 25 games of the season.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the interesting club connections between the two sides through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.

Lee Sinnott

Skippered Town to their 1995 League One play-off final win over Bristol Rovers at Wembley and managed Port Vale between November 2007 and September 2008.

Brian Horton

Both played for (1970-76) and managed (1999-2004) Port Vale and was Town boss between the summer of 1995, succeeding Neil Warnock, and October 1997.

Lee Glover

A Port Vale forward from 1994-96 and played 11 games on loan to Town from Rotherham United in 1996/97. He started out at Nottingham Forest and also played for Mansfield Town.

Sam Collins

Came through the Town academy and made 47 appearances before joining Bury in 1999. The centre-back topped 150 games for Port Vale between 2002-06.