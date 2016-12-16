Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Norwich City for tonight's SkyBet Championship encounter looking to make it three wins in three.

David Wagner's side come into the Carrow Road clash in buoyant mood, having followed up an impressive 2-1 home win over Bristol City with a 1-0 victory away to Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

The mid-week win at the Pirelli Stadium saw a battling performance from Town, able to grind out an ugly win when not at their best.

However, Norwich City in front of the SKY cameras will be a different proposition against a Canaries side who, despite erratic form of late, were a Premier League side last season.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the interesting club connections between the two sides through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.

Lee Clark

Spent a year as assistant to Glenn Roeder at Carrow Road before taking his first managerial job at Town in December 2008. He remained at the helm until February 2012.

Mel Machin

A Norwich midfielder in the 1970s, Machin had a tough six-week stint as Town caretaker manager at the end of the 2002/03 season, when the club were relegated from the third tier.

Simon Charlton

A Town academy product, Charlton had a two-year stint at Norwich after moving from Bolton in 2004. The left-back also played for Southampton, Birmingham and Oldham.

Mark Barham

The winger won two England caps while with his first club Norwich City before joining Town in 1987 but after 29 games and two goals, moved on to Middlesbrough.