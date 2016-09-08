Connect4: Managerial links between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town ahead of Championship clash

Huddersfield Town make the short trip across West Yorkshire to face Leeds United this Saturday looking to seal their best start to a Football League season.

A win at Elland Road for David Wagner 's men will see them better their previous record held by the Town teams of 1924/25 and 1952/53 where in each case the sixth league game was drawn.

And the side will head into the encounter buoyed by being top of the Championship with 13 points from a possible 15 after four wins and a draw.

In contrast, Leeds United currently sit fourth from bottom in the table – having lost three of the first five Championship games with head-coach Garry Monk already under considerable pressure.

The Whites will be looking to avenge the humiliating 4-1 defeat back in March when goals from Mark Hudson , Harry Bunn , Karim Matmour and Nahki Wells sealed the win for Town.

Historically, there is little to choose between the two sides with Town marginally shading the head-to-head battle by three wins, with the sides meeting on 47 previous occasions.

There has also been a number of connections between both clubs through the years as well – players and managers with the top 4 managerial links outlined below.