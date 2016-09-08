Connect4: Managerial links between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town ahead of Championship clash

Huddersfield Town make the short trip across West Yorkshire to face Leeds United this Saturday looking to seal their best start to a Football League season.
A win at Elland Road for David Wagner 's men will see them better their previous record held by the Town teams of 1924/25 and 1952/53 where in each case the sixth league game was drawn.
And the side will head into the encounter buoyed by being top of the Championship with 13 points from a possible 15 after four wins and a draw.
In contrast, Leeds United currently sit fourth from bottom in the table – having lost three of the first five Championship games with head-coach Garry Monk already under considerable pressure.
The Whites will be looking to avenge the humiliating 4-1 defeat back in March when goals from Mark Hudson , Harry Bunn , Karim Matmour and Nahki Wells sealed the win for Town.
Historically, there is little to choose between the two sides with Town marginally shading the head-to-head battle by three wins, with the sides meeting on 47 previous occasions.
There has also been a number of connections between both clubs through the years as well – players and managers with the top 4 managerial links outlined below.
4 Links between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United
Herbert Chapman
Neil Warnock
Bobby Collins
Simon Grayson
Famed for his managerial spell with Arsenal, Chapman also managed both Leeds City and Huddersfield Town.
After Leeds City was dissolved in 1918 amid financial irregularities to be eventually replaced by newly-formed Leeds United, Chapman joined Huddersfield Town in 1921, first as assistant and then as manager.
The appointment marked one of the most successful spells in the club's history - winning the FA Cup in 1922 and the club's first league title in 1923-24 as well as retaining it the following season.
Taking over the reigns at Huddersfield Town in 1993, the veteran manager led the club to the First Division during the 1994/95 season before quitting days later.
After spells up and down the football pyramid, Warnock joined Leeds United in February 2012 - he was sacked by the club in April 2013 with the side sitting just above the relegation zone.
One of Don Revie's most astute signings back in 1962, the midfielder helped Leeds win promotion to the First Division in 1964 , making 149 appearances for the club over a five year period.
After hanging up his boots in 1974, the Scotsman had a brief spell in management with Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Barnsley.
After taking Blackpool to the Championship in 2007, Grayson replaced Gary McAllister at Elland Road in December 2008.
Despite guiding Leeds United to Championship promotion in 2010 as well as consolidate their league status the following season, he was sacked in February 2012 before taking the reigns at Huddersfield Town weeks later.
