Huddersfield Town are to make a third bid for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Ghana international is said to have rejected a new contract offer from the Oakwell club in anticipation of further interest from Town head coach David Wagner.

Sky Sports and Ghana Soccernet say Town have previously made two offers for the man who impressed in the Championship last season, the last being £1.5m.

Yiadom has been attracting interest from a number of clubs, including Town’s Premier League rivals Swansea City.

Barnsley are keen to keep the Londoner, who made his name at Barnet after non-league spells with Braintree Town and Hayes & Yeading United, but he has only one year left on his contract.

Yiadom was picked up on a free by Barnsley from Barnet in May last year and made an immediate impression with three assists in his 32 league appearances (he played 35 times in all).