Huddersfield Town Ladies suffered a controversial 2-1 home defeat by Middlesbrough.

The visitors struck twice in the closing stages of the FA Women’s Premier League game at the Stafflex Arena, Storthes Hall.

And Town claimed Rebekah Bass’s second goal for Boro was offside.

Town, now eighth in the Northern Division, had won five on the spin going into the clash with their second-placed visitors.

Boro began brightly, dominating the midfield battle.

Emily Scarr, a thorn in Town’s side all afternoon, hit a post after seven minutes.

Town keeper Laura Carter then did well to deny Bianca Owens in a one-on-one after 14 minutes.

As the ball rebounded into the air, Owens headed against the bar.

It was one of a string of fine saves by Carter.

Town went ahead on the half hour.

Kate Mallin put a well-driven low ball into the box and Boro’s Claire Helm deflected it into her own goal.

The second half followed a similar pattern.

Town did threaten on the counter, with Mallin and Debbie Hastings both going close.

Mallin was also active in defence, clearing off the line in the 79th minute.

But Boro were piling on the pressure, and Bass calmly threaded a shot through Carter’s legs to level.

Then came the disputed winner, with Carter saving before Bass tapped in the rebound.

Town assistant manager Baz Arjomond said: “For me, it was offside.

“But we got caught at the back, and we could have cut that chance out before it got to the stage where they then passed it around.

“Late on, I don’t think we were as switched on as we needed to be.

“That has cost us a couple of times this season and it’s something we must work on.”

Town go to Bradford City in the third round of the FAWPL Plate on Sunday (2.00).

The development team won 7-2 in their FAWPL Reserve Northern Division game at Hull City.

Robyn Harris (2), Raegen Cartledge, Tara Duce, Robyn Hartley, Shauna Messenger and debutant Amy Broomhead scored.

Town host Guiseley Vixens Reserves on Sunday (2.00).